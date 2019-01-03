New entertainment options coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Move over bowling and darts; axe throwing is joining the entertainment options in Owensboro.
“Escape Today” will soon offer more than escape rooms over the next couple of months. Owners David Haynes and Max Garvin tell 14 News they are also planning to build a Barcade, which will serve beer and wine and bring 10 to 20 arcade games.
And they just got a new Virtual Reality Experience about a month ago.
“It’s actual, you go two controllers,” explained Haynes. “We had an adult man in here just yesterday, he played a game called Richey’s plank experience. It’s where you walk out on a plank on a sky scraper. And literally he was on his knees.”
As for the arcade games, the owners also say they’re going for “old classic games,” but, they don’t want the arcade to be adults only either. They plan to have at least one day a week to allow children to play.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.