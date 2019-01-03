Man killed when tree uproots, falls on vehicle

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A 68-year-old man was killed when a tree uprooted and fell on the vehicle in which he was a passenger, authorities say.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that the tree uprooted after the persistent rains that have been moving through Louisiana saturated the ground on which it stood. He said winds in the area were around 13 miles per hour, which may have also played a factor.
The tree fell across Burton Street, landing on the cab of an eastbound U-Haul.
William Hood was pronounced dead at the scene. His son, 33-year-old Jacob Hood, the driver, was transported to a local hospital. Both men are from Sulphur.
He called it a “really freak, weird, tragic accident.”
