Man accused of shooting OPD officer appears in court

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting an Owensboro Police Officer was in court Thursday for a pretrial conference.
David Turley was indicted last month on a first degree assault charge after a shootout with officer Zachary Morris. Turley’s attorney, Evan Taylor, originally wanted to request a speedy trial, which is because Turley’s recent diagnoses of stage two prostate cancer.
Taylor said he did not make that request because a new discovery came back last week they want to go over. Taylor believes this discovery will answer a lot of his questions, especially after the KSP investigation stated both Turley and Officer Morris were in the right.
“I’d like to know whether or not the officer was presented to the grand jury or whether or not it was just Mr. Turley," Taylor explained. "I don’t think it would be fair if the grand jury was only asked to consider if the crime was committed by Mr. Turley and not also by the Officer. Because what we now know is that the officer was on a bike standing over the fence with a gun and a flashlight looking into Mr. Turley’s backyard.”
Turley is scheduled for another pretrial conference on February 6 and then Taylor hopes to set a date for trial.
