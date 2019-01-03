Madisonville Police searching for man after running from officers

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Police are searching for a man they say ran from them earlier in the day.
According to the news release from the Madisonville Police Department, Charles Cowen was one of three people inside a vehicle that refused to pull over for officers and led them on a chase. Ultimately, the chase ended on Sugar Creek Road and the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle.
The third passenger in the vehicle surrendered to police at the scene.
The news release states the passenger surrendered after running from the vehicle, but Cowen managed to avoid police and escape the area. No description of Cowen was provided, but anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call MPD, 270-821-1720.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.