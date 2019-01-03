Local organization series of events for hopeful foster parents

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A lack of foster homes is a statewide problem in Indiana and one local organization is hoping to help.
The Villages of Indiana in Evansville is hosting a series of meetings for anyone who might be interested.
Case Manager Dena Allen tells 14 News last year was one of the best years that they have had in terms of providing information for possible foster families. And they want to do the same in 2019.
Thursday, The Villages is hosting the first of their year-long series of informational meetings. The meetings take place on the first Thursday of each month at their office and are free.
Allen says that the fostering process can be long and intimidating for potential foster families.
She hopes these meetings will not only educate them, but also encourage them to take on the role of a foster parent.
“We have found that it is helpful with people looking at becoming a foster parent and kind of what that entails," explained Allen. "They like to come and hear about our agency and the services that we provide and more about foster care. So if they decide to take that next step, how they can go about doing that.”
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Villages' office on St. Joseph Avenue.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.