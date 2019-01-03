Hoops Live tips off Friday at 10:35

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Watch Hoops Live on Friday for highlights from across the Tri-State basketball courts.
Tipping off at 10:35 p.m. Friday, 14 Sports will have highlights from nine basketball games in the Tri-State area (all game times in central):
- Barr-Reeve at Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
- Daviess County at Apollo - 7 p.m.
- Louisville Doss at Bosse - 7 p.m.
- Memorial at Castle - 7 p.m.
- Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
- Harrison at North - 7 p.m.
- Bedford North Lawrence at Reitz - 7 p.m.
- Pike Central at Wood Memorial - 7 p.m.
