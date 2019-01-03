Hoops Live tips off Friday at 10:35

Hoops Live tips off Friday at 10:35
WATCH Hoops Live, starting at 10:35 p.m. Friday.
By Jared Goffinet | January 3, 2019 at 12:13 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 12:13 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Watch Hoops Live on Friday for highlights from across the Tri-State basketball courts.

[Click here to watch Hoops Live at 10:35 p.m.]

Tipping off at 10:35 p.m. Friday, 14 Sports will have highlights from nine basketball games in the Tri-State area (all game times in central):

  • Barr-Reeve at Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
  • Daviess County at Apollo - 7 p.m.
  • Louisville Doss at Bosse - 7 p.m.
  • Memorial at Castle - 7 p.m.
  • Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
  • Harrison at North - 7 p.m.
  • Bedford North Lawrence at Reitz - 7 p.m.
  • Pike Central at Wood Memorial - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.