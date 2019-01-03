FIT4MOM comes to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A national workout program for moms has come to Evansville.
Fitness 4 Moms kicked off with a grand opening Thursday. Moms and their kids burned some calories with a free workout.
Classes are held throughout the week at various locations.
Co-owner Rachel Begle says she’s excited to get started in the Tri-State.
“It’s such a family-oriented city and it’s a good place for moms to connect and be able to have some support and bring their kids with them and get a great workout,” Begle explained.
FIT4MOM is the largest pre and post natal company with more than 1,3000 locations across the United States.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.