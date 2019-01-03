Easterseals names new ambassadors

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Easterseals named their new adult and child ambassadors Thursday.
Michelle Schmitt and Sam Osborne were named as the 2019 ambassadors.
They will serve as the local face of the organization and share their stories and the Easterseals mission throughout the community.
Michelle says shes honored to have been selected.
“There are a lot of people here that they could have chosen. So yeah, it’s great to be honored by this great group of people. The entire staff is wonderful,” said Schmitt.
The next big event for the Easterseals is their Home Run Sweeps raffle.
Easterseals is a non-profit that provides services to those with disabilities.
