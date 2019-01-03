Coroner determines cause in November death of Madisonville teen

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Coroner has determined a cause in the death of a Madisonville teen.
Madisonville Police say 13-year-old Malik Stafford was found in late November in the area of Cross Creek Apartments and Island Ford Road. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
An autopsy was done in November on Stafford, but the coroner wasn’t able to conclude a cause of death. The coroner told 14 News at the time it would take 4-6 weeks to get any more information.
Thursday morning, the coroner’s office sent out a press release saying that drowning has been determined as Stafford’s cause of death. However, the coroner says the manner of death is still undetermined.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 270-821-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
