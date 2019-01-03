City, County officials look forward to new year at Rooster Booster

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - It’s not Mayor Watson or Judge Executive Al Mattingly’s first rodeo. In fact between the two, they’ve done 16 state of the city and county addresses, but 2018 proved to have one major issue: the pension.
Mattingly shared the county will do everything it can to not cut services or raise taxes. The mayor hopes the community comes together.
“If people will volunteer and serve there’s no telling- you just can’t imagine the blessings that comes from that," Watson said.
One of the city and county's joint goals is to expand the downtown housing market.
“I think having this opportunity of getting this density of population downtown because we will attract younger people that don’t want to buy cars, that don’t want to buy a big house, they’re going to be here three to five years," Watson said. "And by place making the next group can just come right in.”
“I liked what the mayor said, we’ve talked about it for several years doing a phase two of the downtown which would extend downtown to the west," explained Mattingly. "There’s quite a bit of housing rehab that needs to go on. We have to bring people downtown.”
With several downtown property acquisitions and transfers at the end of the year, it seems this could become a possibility.
“You don’t have a vital downtown unless you have people living there," Mattingly said.
And as for the city and county governments, they just hope for another year of growth.
“You owe who you are to where you are," Watson explained.
