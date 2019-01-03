‘Bored’ firefighter accused of setting fires

MUNHALL, PA (WPXI/CNN) - Ryan Laubham stayed quiet as he walked out of district court, moments after waiving his preliminary hearing.
Even so, his attorney Casey White painted a very different picture of the stoic volunteer firefighter charged with arson.
"Scared,” White said. ”He's a young man who has a bright promising future and he's nervous."
Laubham is accused of starting two fires at occupied houses on Crawford Avenue in Munhall, just a block away from his own home.
Both fires happened last month, one week apart.
Laubham served as a volunteer firefighter at Munhall Fire Station No. 4.
Wednesday, his attorney confirmed he's been suspended indefinitely.
According to the criminal complaint, nearby security cameras showed a man running into the fire hall shortly after the second fire was set.
He was identified as Laubham.
After being questioned, he eventually admitted to setting the fires, telling investigators he did so because he was bored.
"This case comes down to his statement that he gave to the police. In order to explore our options on how that statement was given and the circumstances surrounding that statement, we're not able to do that at this juncture," White said.
Laubham is charged with arson, criminal mischief and risking catastrophe.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
