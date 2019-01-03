Becoming Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After several days of stubborn clouds, brighter and warmer today as high temps reach the mid-40’s. Early clouds will give way to partly sunny skies.
Rain likely Friday...mainly during the afternoon with high temps in the mid-40′s. Most of the rain will set-up over western Kentucky.
The first weekend of 2019 will dry and feature warmer temperatures in the 50’s under partly to mostly sunny skies. On Sunday, temps will near 60-degrees during the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.