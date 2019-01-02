Warrick Co. woman celebrated milestone birthday

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Friends and family gathered in Warrick County to celebrate a milestone birthday.
Nina Lee Parker just turned 100-years-old. Primrose Retirement Community workers helped put on the celebration.
Parker was a teacher previously and even had former students take part in the party.
She got cards for her birthday and also had a special cake.
Parker says she’s thankful for the support from her friends and family.
After teaching, Parker also helped her husband open a dental clinic back in the 1940s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.