USI Lady Eagles ready for conference play

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - USI is ready to dive full bore into its conference schedule.
The Lady Eagles finished up November and December with an 8-3 record, but have lost two straight.
Head coach Rick Stein feels his team is well-prepared for GLVC action and that starts with road trips to Maryville and Missouri-Saint Louis.
“Our schedule in the non-league has been tremendous,” explained Coach Stein. “We’ve played tough teams in tough places, on the road, at home. What we’ve gotta do is make sure we step up to the challenges as we move forward, it’s all conference play now. We’re 1-0 in the league; there’s no easy games. This league’s too good, especially road play. Maryville and UMSL will both be very good teams.”
The ladies will be at Maryville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and then travel to Missouri-Saint Louis on Saturday. The USI men make the same road trip.
