Stubborn Clouds

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Colder today under cloudy skies as high temps only manage the upper 30’s. Low clouds will squeeze out scattered sprinkles and drizzle. Clouds will thin out late tonight as low temps dip into the lower 30’s.
Brighter and warmer Thursday as high temps reach the mid-40’s. Rain likely Friday afternoon with high temps in the upper 40’s.
The first weekend of 2019 will dry and feature warmer temperatures in the 50’s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
