Strong winds rip part of the roof off a century old home

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Strong storms left a father and son trying to save a century old home which has been in their family for generations.
The home sits along Carter Road off Highway 54. But it’s future is now in jeopardy.
Winds ripped off part of the roof on the uninsured home.
Owner Harrol Richards tells 14 News he was raised in it and bought the land and home from his brothers to raise his own family there.
Harrol and his son are both disabled and unable to make the needed repairs on their own, but they don’t want to see it torn down.
“I can’t walk; I walk on a walker,” Richard explained. “He’s had open heart surgery.”
Below the ripped off roof is the kitchen. Inside the home are lots of heirlooms, antiques, and other collectibles, plus some of his parents’ belongings.
“Sewing machines, and wardrobes and all that kind of stuff,” Richards said.
The two moved in to a trailer only yards away when the original home started to show signs of its age.
“It’s got yellow poplar in the rooms, back then they had big boards like that, and that’s how it was made. And it had plastered walls , just an old house is what it was,” Richards told 14 News.
A home with a history, once filled with families and many memories is now at the mercy of mother nature.
“Come down, hit that, and left,” Richards recalled the storm.
The men are wanting to get a tarp on it until they come up with a repair plan.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.