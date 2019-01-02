3rd suspect arrested one year after Evansville pharmacy robbery

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - All three suspects in a CVS robbery from last January are now in Jail.
Daytren Kirkland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Sunday night.
Court records show he was one of three men suspected in an attempted robbery at the CVS at Oak Hill and Morgan.
Authorities say a pharmacist was assaulted and another employee was pushed to the ground.
Jawaun Harlin of Indianapolis was arrested the morning of the incident after police say he was pinned down by an employee.
Kirkland and Tauryvorise Lipscomb were pulled over just under two hours later in Monroe County, but they were let go because there were not yet any alerts on their names or vehicle.
Police say surveillance video helped lead to warrants for Lipscomb and Kirkland.
Lipscomb was taken into custody in October.
