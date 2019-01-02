Person arrested after string of events in Evansville

Person arrested after string of events in Evansville
By Sean Edmondson | January 2, 2019 at 5:13 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 6:08 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A person was arrested in Evansville following a series of events that started with a shots fired call.

Police say two people got into a fight on E. Virginia St. around 10:15 Tuesday night, that’s where officers were called to check out a shots fired report.

Officers say they then tracked one of those people to Oak Street. Police say that person barricaded themself inside a home, but eventually came back out.

We're still working to learn a name of the person arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.