Person arrested after string of events in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A person was arrested in Evansville following a series of events that started with a shots fired call.
Police say two people got into a fight on E. Virginia St. around 10:15 Tuesday night, that’s where officers were called to check out a shots fired report.
Officers say they then tracked one of those people to Oak Street. Police say that person barricaded themself inside a home, but eventually came back out.
We're still working to learn a name of the person arrested.
No one was hurt in the incident.
