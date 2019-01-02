NWS believes tornado hit; crew had to leave because of government shutdown

SPENCER CO, IN (WFIE) - The National Weather Service sent a crew to Spencer County Wednesday to survey damage left from the Monday’s storms.
We’re told they were given limited time and had to leave early because of the government shutdown.
Officials tell us the crew was able to collect enough data to confirm a small tornado did touch down along CR 925 near 62/162.
They believe it was and EF0 or a small EF1, and it was on the ground for about two miles.
Debris was scattered across a field, and some limbs and trees came down.
Viewers told us about other damage, including heavy damage in the Buck Creek area of Daviess County, and damage to a century old home in Ohio County.
