New details released in Ohio Co. sex abuse case

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - There are new details in a sex abuse case in Ohio County.
14 News first reported Rena Bilbro’s arrested last month.
Bilbro was booked in jail on charges of sexual abuse, use of a minor in a sex performance, and unlawful transaction with a minor. In all, she faces 15 counts
The Sheriff’s office says the incidents date back to the 90′s, and in September, Billy Bilbro was indicted by a grand jury on similar charges. He faces 99 counts.
Billy Bilbro is no longer in jail.
Rena Bilbro is still being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
Bilbro describes herself at a history teacher with McLean County schools on her Facebook page.
We reached out twice over the last week to the McLean County Schools Superintendent to confirm Bilbro is a teacher there.
Both times Superintendent Tommy Burrough would not comment, nor would he confirm she is a teacher.
“We have a firm policy of making no comments regarding personnel or students,” said Burrough.
