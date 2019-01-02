Neighborhood Watch: Sheriff’s dept. request help; Counterfeit bills in Carmi

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department wants your help in locating a hit-and-run driver and his vehicle.
Deputies say the man struck a utility pole in the 6400 block of Highway 56 early Wednesday and drove off. Deputies say the vehicle should have heavy damage.
If you know anything about this, call the Sheriff’s department or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.
A Huntingburg man is in the Dubois County Jail charged with fighting officers not once, but three times.
51-year-old Chris Ferguson’s charges include battery on a law enforcement officer and public intoxication.
The Huntingburg Police Department says Ferguson’s family drove him to the station to get him some help. Once there, he got belligerent in the parking lot and struck one of the officers.
He continued to be uncooperative in a holding cell. And when they took him to the hospital for treatment he continued to fight, causing one officer’s hand to bleed.
The Carmi Police Department is investigating a couple of instance of counterfeit $20 bills passed at local banks and businesses.
Police are encouraging businesses to use their counterfeit marker pens and look closely at all bills being passed.
Let them know if you see any of these bills.
