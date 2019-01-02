Name of woman in wheelchair killed in Evansville hit & run released

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A person in a wheelchair is dead after a hit and run in Evansville.
It happened around 7:30 Tuesday night at First Avenue and Columbia Street.
Police say 29-year-old Brooke Cameron was driving north on First Ave when she hit a woman who was crossing the street in a wheelchair. Investigators believe Cameron knew she hit a person, but didn’t stay at the scene as required by law.
Coroner Steve Lockyear says the woman was 73-year-old Diana Tucker of Evansville.
While emergency crews were at the crash scene, Cameron returned.
According to an affidavit, Cameron told police she was heading north on First Ave when she went through a yellow light at Columbia. She said she heard a bang as she was passing the CVS store, but didn’t see anything.
A witness told police he saw the vehicle that hit the victim slow down and pull into a parking lot down the road. He said he looked away to help the victim and when he looked back up the car was gone.
Cameron told police she had stopped in the parking lot to call her grandmother for help “in case she had to go to jail” because she thought she hit someone.
The affidavit says Cameron waited over 20 minutes to tell authorities she was involved in the crash despite emergency sirens responding to the scene immediately after the accident. She was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail on a charge of hit and run resulting in death.
Police say Cameron passed field sobriety tests and presumptive drug/alcohol tests were negative.
Tucker was taken to an area hospital where she died.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.