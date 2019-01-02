More kids to get better nights rest with help of Madisonville club

“I think it’s probably one of the most rewarding things our rotary club has ever done," explained Rhonda Bryant, Madisonville Rotary Club President. "Just to see the looks on these children’s faces. To see them light up and take pride in ownership in the fact that they have something that is just their own, that they don’t have to share with anybody else. It gives them a real sense of self esteem, and hopefully helps them get a better night’s sleep.”