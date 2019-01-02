More kids to get better nights rest with help of Madisonville club

MADISONVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A warm bed is something that most of us take for granted, but for some Tri-State children this isn’t the case.
Members of The Madisonville Rotary Club have completed their annual Build-A-Bed-Program. With the help of donations and sponsors, they were able to build and fully furnish 30 beds for children in Hopkins County.
Some of the children who received the new beds were sleeping on couches or floors.
Organizers say a bed can make a huge difference in a child’s life.
“I think it’s probably one of the most rewarding things our rotary club has ever done," explained Rhonda Bryant, Madisonville Rotary Club President. "Just to see the looks on these children’s faces. To see them light up and take pride in ownership in the fact that they have something that is just their own, that they don’t have to share with anybody else. It gives them a real sense of self esteem, and hopefully helps them get a better night’s sleep.”
Rotary Club members say they plan to continue the outreach next year.
