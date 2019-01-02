Madisonville Mayor swears in staff

“The past two months we’ve been working side by side with the department heads trying to get brought up to date and up to speed on where we’re at and what the city is currently working on," explained Mayor Cotton. "We ran our campaign on the fact that we were going to elevate every business, every person, and every home and that’s our intentions. That’s what our plan is for this city, is to elevate and we have opportunities to do that and it’s great.”