KSP Investigator: Actions in officer’s shooting were justified

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - In October, Owensboro Police Officer Zach Morris was shot after he climbed David Turley’s private fence at his home on Hathaway Street.
Police say Officer Morris was trying to track down a man accused of breaking into cars near the area.
We are now learning the Kentucky State Police investigator found neither Officer Morris nor Turley is at fault.
Through an open records request, 14 News obtained a copy of KSP Detective Jonathan Whittaker’s investigation report.
Turley’s attorney, Evan Taylor, says Whittaker’s report is not admissible in court. Taylor and his client are scheduled for a pre-trial conference Thursday in Daviess County Circuit Court.
“We will be asking for a speedy trial,” Taylor said. In December, a grand jury indicted Turley on a first-degree assault charge.
[PREVIOUS: Man who shot OPD officer indicted assault charge]
“Mr. Turley had a right to defend himself and his property," Taylor said.
Not only did Whittaker’s investigation report conclude that neither men were at fault, the KSP detective also wrote Turley had “reacted like most individuals would," adding, the backyard of (Turley’s) residence at the time of the shooting made it "difficult for both parties to see each other clearly.”
Taylor weighed in on KSP’s written report.
“Well, the thing about Detective Whittaker’s conclusion is that he is the only one out of everybody that’s looked at this that has seen everything," Taylor said. "He has seen the interviews, he’s seen the physical evidence. He has seen all of the information that is available. "He’s the only one that can say all of that at this point, including the lawyers. So, the fact that he, after having all of that information--that perfect set of information--which is that conclusion, gives it more significance that it would otherwise have.”
We reached out to Daviess County’s Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel, who said he can’t comment on an ongoing court proceeding.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.