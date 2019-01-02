Huntingburg man arrested after hitting officer

HUNTINGBURG, IN (WFIE) - 51-year-old man is in jail and accused of fighting police officers.
The incident happened on Tuesday in the parking lot of the Huntingburg Police station.
Chris Ferguson, 51-years-old, of Huntinburg, was taken there by a family member. Officers say they were talking with him when he started to yell and then hit an officer.
Police had Ferguson take a breathalyzer test and officers say it came back more three times the legal limit.
Ferguson was taken to the hospital, where police say he started acting out again, leading to a scuffle with police while they tried to change his cuffs.
Ferguson is in the Dubois County jail facing several charges, including battery on law enforcement.
