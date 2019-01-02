Gray completes acquisition of Raycom Media and related transactions

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Gray Television announced the completion of its acquisition of Raycom Media on Wednesday.
“Gray’s acquisition of Raycom completes Gray’s transformation from a small, regional broadcaster to a leading media company with nationwide scale based on high-quality stations with exceptional talent in attractive markets,” the company said in a press release.
The combined company includes nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX networks, serving 91 markets from Alaska and Hawaii to Maine and Florida.
Hilton Howell is the executive chairman and CEO for the newly-merged company. Pat LaPlatney, formerly Raycom’s president and CEO, is Gray’s president and co-CEO.
“By combining these two great companies, Gray now owns the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets, according to Comscore’s audience measurement data between December 2017 and November 2018,” according to Gray.
The company also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, The Southern Weekend and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content.
