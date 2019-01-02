Evansville’s first New Year’s baby born

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The first New Year’s baby in Evansville has been born.
Her name is Na’Kiylah Eastwood. She was born at The Women’s Hospital at Deaconess at 4:54 a.m.
Her mother Jettia Eastwood says her family is excited to welcome little Na’Kiylah. She says she was surprised to have the first baby in 2019.
“I truthfully thought she was going to be here on the 2nd," explained Jettia. "I was like ‘I’m goin into labor all day. She’s not gonna be here on the 1st. I’ll be here and push on the 2nd or the 3rd.’ And then she comes four hours later.”
Na’Kiylah is Jettia’s third child. Deaconess provided a stuffed toy animal as a New Year’s present for her.
