Coroner: investigation underway after person in wheelchair hit by vehicle

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Coroner says a death investigation is now underway.
According to Coroner Steve Lockyear, the investigation began after a person in a wheelchair was hit by vehicle near the First Avenue and Columbia Street area. A news release from the coroner from says the Evansville Police Department is assisting in the investigation =.
Lockyear says the identity of the person will be made available “after notification of next of kin.”
