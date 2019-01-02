Boonville installing $1.7 million solar field

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new solar field will be installed in Boonville.
Mayor Charles Wyatt says the bid for the work will be awarded Thursday at the Board of Works meeting.
It will go south of the Boonville Sewer Works off Millersburg Road.
The total cost of the project is $1.7 million, and will save about $17,000 a month in electricity.
The savings is set up for 30 years through a ‘net metering’ agreement with Vectren.
The mayor says the more that $6 million in savings will help keep sewer costs and rates lower for Boonville customers.
Future expansion of the solar field will be possible when there is a need for sewer plant expansion.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.