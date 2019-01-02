Aces prep for MVC opener against Drake

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Aces have reached what is essentially, the half-way point of their season.
The non-conference portion of their schedule is now complete and they can now focus on the Missouri Valley Conference slate. To begin their MVC campaign, the Aces will play Drake on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“They play really well together, to be a new team, he’s [Darian DeVries] really got them playing good basketball at both ends of the floor,” Head Coach Walter McCarty explained. “They really share the basketball and get everyone involved and they shoot the ball extremely well. So they’re a well-put together team, that plays a fun brand of basketball. It’s gonna be another great test for us.”
And a reminder, it’s “West-Side Night,” at the Ford Center for Wednesday’s game so fans can get in by redeeming $5 vouchers, which are available at many west-side businesses.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.