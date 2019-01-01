Wood Memorial Senior breaks school’s all-time scoring record

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Everyone has a role to play in basketball, and for Paxon Bartley, his has been scoring points. So much so, that the Wood Memorial senior forward, recently broke the school’s all-time scoring record.
He passed Bill Bingham’s 1,365 points. Now, the last few years, Bartley played with two other 1,000 point scorers, in Walker Nurrenbern and Lathan Falls, but they have both graduated, putting even more of the scoring load on Bartley. Now he’s closing in on breaking the East Gibson school corporation record that’s held by his grandfather.
“He’s at every game. He’s always standing right up top in the corner watching up there every game. He texts me and tells me good job or what I could do better. He’s always watching. I’ve heard that he was one of the best shooters that people have ever seen. I’ve always talked about the record with him and he’s always told me stories about it and he always told that he wanted me to be the one to beat it. So, if I could do that, it would be a great feeling. It is a really special feeling especially cuz it’s family,” said Paxon Bartley.
Now, Bartley needs just 114 points to break his grandpa’s record, but that’s not all. He needs just 121 points to become Gibson County’s all-time leading scorer.
