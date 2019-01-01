Three young siblings killed in fire are laid to rest

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - Three young siblings who died in a house fire early Friday morning were laid to rest Monday.
Investigators say rescuers couldn’t get to the three, six and 11-year old children who were sleeping in the upstairs of their burning home.
Their mother, plus two other teenage children, were able to safely get out.
The funeral service started at 11 Monday morning.
Inside Huber funeral home, people came from far and wide to pay their respects to the family. Photos of 11-year-old Danielle, 6-year-old Thomas and 3-year-old Rosie Plock Sims were on display.
Co-workers of their mother, Selina Applegate, who works at Chuckles, were there for the service.
“Selina did a lot of talking about the children, and just kind of remembrance of them. It was very nice. And her daughter Jasmine did the same thing,” Selina’s co-worker Mary Harris explained.
Harris says it was the children’s music that sticks out most to her.
“Just A-B-C songs and things like that-- things for small children, like you would play for your own children at that age," Harris recalled.
The casket was carried by several family members and was loaded into the hearse. Traffic stopped. And so did a nearby mail carrier as a courtesy.
The children were then carried to Chestnut Grove cemetery to be laid to rest.
The outpouring of support from the community is strong.
“We’ve actually gotten quite a bit of money donated to help with funeral expenses and to help once they find another place and get out on their own. There’s going to be a lot of things they need to pay for,” Harris added.
Department of Homeland Security says they don’t believe there were working smoking detectors in the home, but they are working to verify that.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
