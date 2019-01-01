Thieves steal $100K worth of comic books

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) — Police are looking for two thieves who walked away with $100,000 worth of comic books in las Vegas on Dec. 27.
Two suspects broke into Life Storage on West Warm Springs Road. They sawed through a storage unit and stole $100,000 worth of comic books and collectibles.
"I cried for like two or three hours," said Daniel Ballard, the owner of the comic books.
Ballard said many of the 3,000 comics stolen were a part of his personal collection.
“The crown jewel of it was ‘The Amazing Spiderman.’ I had the entire run, 1-170, Vol. 1 and 2. I had a lot of other issues. The first appearance of Venom, Death of Captain Stacey and the first appearance of The Punisher,” Ballard said.
But some of the comic books belonged to a charity called Critical Care Comics.
“They deliver comic books to kids in hospitals while dressed as superheroes,” Ballard said.
Steven Riddle, also known as Riddler, is the owner of Velvet Underground Comics in Las Vegas.
He said any comic book collector would die to get their hands on some of the issues that the crooks stole.
"I feel bad for him, that he put those in a warehouse because it’s not the safest place. But by the looks at the hole in the warehouse door, it looks like people knew that those were in there," said Riddler.
Ballard spent more than 20 years collecting comics and he said one day, he planned to hand them down to his son.
“This didn’t only affect me and my son. It did have an impact on my charity as well,” Ballard said. “I just want my books back. If you’d give me back my books, that’d be awesome. I’ll let it go. Don’t know if the police will.’
