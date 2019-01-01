Neighborhood Watch: Vehicle hit by gunfire; busy evening for Gibson Co. deputy

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say someone fired a shot into a car.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Elm Street. Police say there were two people in the vehicle at the time, but no one was hurt.
According to police, the vehicle was struck one time.
Sometimes a car crash is more than accident.
A Gibson County deputy rolled up on a two car crash on US-41 near County Road 1025 on Monday. That deputy ended up arresting one of the drivers, 21-year-old Javon Wilkerson.
The deputy says she suspected that Wilkerson was intoxicated.
At Gibson County jail, Wilkerson was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
He is held on a $650 bond.
Routine traffic stops can also uncover otherwise hidden crimes.
This comes from Gibson County too, in fact from the same deputy. 37-year-old Jennifer Cargal of Patoka is charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
The deputy says she pulled Cargal over for an improper lane change onto US-41 from Hart. During the traffic stop the deputy smelled marijuana.
Cargal has since posted a $750 bond.
