$500K in stolen tequila recovered; 4 arrested

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (Bay News 9/CNN) – Florida deputies recovered over $500,000 worth of tequila over the weekend.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of the haul Monday.
There were approximately 966 cases of Patrón tequila. The retail value is more than $507,000.
Investigators said a truck driver hauling the tequila stopped for dinner at a truck stop in Tampa, FL, late Sunday night. At some point, he noticed his trailer was no longer attached to his truck.
Deputies found the trailer more than 10 miles away around 12:30 a.m. Monday. They also found four men transferring the cases of tequila to another box truck.
Authorities said Vidal Estrada, Humberto Ramirez and Alberto Obaya, all of Florida, were arrested at the scene without incident.
Lemuel Escobar fled but was later caught, authorities said.
The four men were charged with grand theft of $100,000 or more and burglary, among other charges.
