Resident: 'I brought some stuff over here and it smelled like that, that firey smell’

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An apartment fire on Evansville’s east side devastated homes for many residents, now those residents are finding a new place to stay.
The scene at Ohio Valley apartments is a far cry from the chaos of Monday. The torrential down pours and fire fighters have been replaced with overcast skies and letters on each door of the western side units.
The letters informing tenants that they are not allowed to enter their apartments until after the insurance assessor comes on Wednesday. If they need shelter, the letter continues, they should visit the Evansville Red Cross.
“A lot of them [residents] were not home when the fire broke out so they didn’t know anything about what had happened and you know they may have been out of town," said Red Cross volunteer Lee Anne Bruner.
The Red Cross opened up a disaster relief shelter for victims of the fire on Monday. Bruner says so far they’ve had a few people show up, but officials are expecting to see more in the coming days.
Heavenly Sisk won’t be one of those, however.
The single mother of two says the Red Cross offered her a space at their shelter, but she made other arrangements.
“Well they was trying to put us all in a shelter, but I asked to stay over here so they gave me an apartment over here," explained Sisk.
Sisk is now living in a previously vacant apartment so that she can walk to work instead of finding another means of transportation. She was able to enter her apartment yesterday and grab a few essentials such as a crib for her baby, a cover and some pillows, but all of it reminds her of what happened a day ago.
“Whenever we went to the apartment yesterday I brought some stuff over here and it smelled like that, that fiery smell," said Sisk. "My door was kicked in. My door is like off the frames, and my ceiling, like their is a big hole in my ceiling and there’s stuff all over my floor. Everywhere. And then I had some water in the closet.”
Now she’s left with more questions about her future, than answers; such as how long will this apartment be available to her, and when will she be able to move back into her old apartment.
“I don’t know if it’s permanent, or I don’t know," Sisk said.
Officials from the Red Cross say they can provide a place to stay, three meals a day, and other essentials for those affected by the fire.
