Firefighter remains hospitalized day after collapsing at fire scene

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - An injured firefighter is in the hospital after being hurt at the scene of a fire on Monday.
The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Gobler Ford Road. According to Daviess County Fire Chief Dwayne Smeathers, the firefighter collapsed not long after he hit his head while inside the home.
Officials say heat may have also played in role in the collapse. The firefighter is in the hospital, but is said to be doing better now
Several departments were called to help put out the fire.
The residents were home at the time, but got out okay.
