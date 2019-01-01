Fans gather at local sports bar to cheer on Wildcats

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Kentucky is one of many college football teams playing in bowl games on Tuesday.
The Wildcats took on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl. Some fans gathered at Doc’s Sports Bar, including co-owner Cory Edwards.
Edwards says this time of year is fun seeing everyone root for their favorite teams no matter what sport.
“It’s wonderful," Edwards explained. "Usually this time of year we’re heavy in who’s Kentucky basketball playing. I have room full of people that are waiting for their football game and they have to listen to the owner scream and yell for the Cats.”
UK ended up winning a close one. They beat Penn State 27-24, marking their first 10-win season since 1977.
