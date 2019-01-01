Drier & Colder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The high winds, thunderstorms, and rain have pushed east. New Year’s Day opens to seasonable weather under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A slight chance of scattered rain with high temps in the lower 40’s. Temps will remain above freezing tonight with low temps in the upper 30’s.
Colder on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies as high temps only manage the upper 30’s. There will be a chance of snow possibly mixed with freezing rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Low temps will dip into the lower 30’s. Slick spots will be possible during the Thursday morning commute.
The first weekend of 2019 will feature warmer temperatures in the lower 50’s with a slight chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.