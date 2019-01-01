Dozens look to start ’19 off on healthy note

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tuesday is the start of a new year, and for many, the start of living a more healthy lifestyle.
Psychology Today magazine listed the two most popular new year’s resolutions: eating healthier and getting more exercise.
Starting 2019 off a healthy note, dozens of people were at the east side YMCA working on just that. YMCA officials say they see a bump in visitors every year around this time.
“We see this time of year as the busiest for us with people making New Year’s resolutions and recommitting themselves to living a little bit healthier," explained Marketing Director Lisa Verkamp. "They make changes to their diet, they make changes to their exercise routines, they’re always trying something new, so we do see an influx in the facility this time of year of people trying to recommit themselves.”
According to researchers at University College London, it takes about 66 days to completely break an old habit and even longer to make exercise your new habit.
