A daredevil raccoon, self-destructive art and a mystery audio clip: A look at the biggest viral stories of 2018

(CNN) – As 2018 comes to an end, let’s take a look back at a slew of viral stories that had people talking and tweeting this year.
First of all, did a bizarre audio clip say “Yanny” or “Laurel?” Opinions varied, depending on the pitch of the recording. The uncertainty was the fuel that propelled it to viral stardom.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. For some photos, it was more like thousands of tweets.
In February, Michelle and Barack Obama both had paintings unveiled for the National Portrait Gallery.
The former first lady’s was met mostly with praise, with one little girl’s awestruck reaction going viral.
But it was the former president’s likeness shrouded in greenery that incited a meme explosion. Twitter outdid itself with endless renditions of artist Kehinde Wiley’s vision. It just proves that if you give the internet something nice, you can expect something snarky in return.
They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure. In 2018, a treasure was trashed by its creator for all to see.
At a London auction, iconic artist Banksy’s latest work nabbed an impressive $1.4 million. And then, without warning, it promptly self-destructed in front of everyone.
The whole thing turned out to be a stunt orchestrated by Banksy, who built a paper shredder into the artwork’s frame and had a cohort trigger it on site. The art world was nevertheless stunned by the oh-so-unique and oh-so-Banksy performance.
Also in 2018, the world fell in love with one colorful Mandarin duck.
Spotted in New York’s Central Park, he became an overnight sensation, with pictures popping up all over the internet.
New York Magazine called him “New York’s most eligible bachelor,” and some fans nicknamed him “Mandi.”
And if you’re a gamer or know you a gamer, then you’ve probably heard the name “Fortnite.” The online multiplayer shoot-em-up was the game to play in 2018.
How popular was it? Consider this: A version of it is free to download, but in April alone, in-game purchases like extra outfits and weapons totaled nearly $300 million.
But because we can’t have nice things, fan fervor led to things like schools banning the game, player threats, scams and arrests.
Finally, a tiny raccoon’s epic journey to the top of a Minnesota skyscraper became a viral sensation in 2018.
The critter was spotted scaling UBS Tower, one of St. Paul’s tallest buildings. The little daredevil stopped short of the top, taking a siesta outside the 23rd floor.
While the raccoon rested, the internet went bananas. In no time, the furry free-climber’s story was a top trending Twitter topic.
Later that night, the raccoon made it to the top, where animal control officials were waiting to trap, feed and safely relocate the furry little hero that 2018 needed, but didn’t deserve.
