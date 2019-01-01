Command responsible for country’s nukes tweets, then deletes, video of bombs dropping in New Year’s message

(CNN) – U.S. Strategic Command tweeted an unusual New Year’s Eve message on Monday, then later deleted it.
The tweet read: "Times Square tradition rings in the New Year by dropping the big ball … if ever needed, we are ready to drop something much, much bigger.”
The tweet included a video of B-2 bombers dropping 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs at a test range.
A Strategic Command spokesperson said the post was all about reassuring the American people the military is ready at all times, even on New Year's Eve.
Later Monday, Strategic Command tweeted an apology, saying the original post was in poor taste and does not reflect its values.
Strategic Command is responsible for the nation’s nuclear weapons.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.