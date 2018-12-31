Storm caused damage to homes and buildings in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - The storms that blew across the Tri-State Monday afternoon left behind some damage.
EMA officials in Daviess County say there is damage in the Buck Creek area.
They say buildings are damaged, powerlines are down, a few trailer’s were damaged.
One family we spoke with says trees fell on their mobile home, and it was destroyed.
We are told no one was hurt.
EMA officials believe the damage to be from straight line winds.
We have a crew checking out that damage.
In Vanderburgh County, officials report a tree fell on the north side.
If you have any storm damage photos, please email them to upload@14news.com.
