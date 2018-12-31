Police looking for suspects in Owensboro restaurant robbery

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Police are investigating a robbery at an Owensboro restaurant.
It happened Sunday just before 11 p.m. at Salsarita’s in the 3500 block of Villa Point.
Police say two men wearing masks and armed with handguns went into the store and demanded money. The suspects then left with an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.
Anyone with information about what happened should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
