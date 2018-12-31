Police: home hit several times by gunshots

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Investigation is ongoing after a home was hit “several times with gunfire.”
According to the news release from Owensboro Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of Elm Street a few minutes prior to 4 a.m. Sunday for a firearm discharge report.
Once officers arrived to the residence they found the home “had been struck several times with gunfire,” the news release states.
This is an ongoing investigation by detectives and OPD says anyone with information should call them, 270-687-8888. Those with information, who wish to stay anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers, 270-687-8484.
