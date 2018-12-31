Monday storms damage several Tri-State homes

A trailer in McLean County was damaged from the storm.
By Jill Lyman and Jared Goffinet | December 31, 2019 at 3:34 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 5:02 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The storms that blew across the area on Monday left behind some damage.

EMA officials in Daviess County say there is damage in the Buck Creek area. They say buildings are damaged and power lines down.

One family we spoke with says trees fell on their mobile home, and it was destroyed. We are told no one was hurt.

EMA officials believe the damage to be from straight line winds.

Also in McLean County, a home was damaged when strong winds knocked a tree over into a home:

McLean County home damaged by falling tree. (14 News viewer)

Also in McLean County, a trailer suffered damage when a tree landed on its roof:

A trailer in McLean County was damaged from the storm. (14 News Viewer)

Meanwhile, in Cromwell, Kentucky, the winds there managed to knock over a big tree on Highway 505:

Strong winds knock over tree (14 News Viewer)
Strong winds knock over tree. (14 News Viewer)

We have a crew checking out that damage.

In Vanderburgh County, officials report a tree fell on the north side.

