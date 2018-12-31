Monday storms damage several Tri-State homes

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The storms that blew across the area on Monday left behind some damage.
EMA officials in Daviess County say there is damage in the Buck Creek area. They say buildings are damaged and power lines down.
One family we spoke with says trees fell on their mobile home, and it was destroyed. We are told no one was hurt.
EMA officials believe the damage to be from straight line winds.
Also in McLean County, a home was damaged when strong winds knocked a tree over into a home:
Also in McLean County, a trailer suffered damage when a tree landed on its roof:
Meanwhile, in Cromwell, Kentucky, the winds there managed to knock over a big tree on Highway 505:
We have a crew checking out that damage.
In Vanderburgh County, officials report a tree fell on the north side.
If you have any storm damage photos, please email them to upload@14news.com.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.