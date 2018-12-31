Memorial grows in front of Tell City home where three children died in a fire

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - Visitation was held Sunday for the three children killed Friday in a Tell City house fire. Each of them were under the age of 12.
Their mother and two other teen children were able get out safely.
A steady flow of traffic passed by the 15th street home Sunday. Many people slowed down as they drove by, and others stopped to place items on a growing memorial in the front yard.
Candles burned on the sidewalk of the home Sunday.
11-year-old Danielle, 6-year-old Thomas and 3-year-old Rosie Plock Sims were each of the trapped on the second floor of the home, according to fire officials.
Despite rescue efforts by both their mother and fire fighters, the kids weren’t able to be saved.
A memorial now continues to grow in their front yard around a tree.
Balloons, a bike and stuffed animals show an outpouring of support.
Only about a half mile away from their home, a visitation was held at Huber Funeral home.
Another visitation will be held from 9 until 11 Monday morning at Huber funeral home leading up to the funeral. Burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
What started the fire remains under investigation.
But there’s no question regarding the generosity given to the family during this difficult time.
The children’s step-father told 14 News although the community support has been amazing, nothing will bring these babies back.
