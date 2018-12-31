Man accused in west side Evansville crime spree that includes package addressed to Taylor Swift

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing several charges after deputies say he went on a New Year’s Eve crime spree.
Deputies say they were called to a home Monday morning because the caller’s son, Matthew Fetscher, appeared to be off his meds.
He was gone when deputies arrived, but they were then called to Bucks and Jake’s Sporting Good Store on Pearl Drive because of a burglary.
They say It appeared to be Fetscher in surveillance video breaking into the store. Deputies searched, but they say Fetscher was already gone.
Deputies were called back to Fetscher’s parent’s home because he had returned. Again, he left before deputies arrived, but was reported to be in a stolen truck.
A little while later, deputies were called to a home on West Columbia Street because of a stolen gun. The suspect description matched Fetscher.
Shortly after that, deputies found the stolen truck, which was taken from the Evansville Water and Sewer Department, crashed into a ditch off Broadway Ave.
Fetscher was gone, but items stolen from Buck’s and Jake’s were found inside.
At the same time, deputies were called to a nearby home where a person was trying to kick in the caller’s door.
The caller recognized the man as Matthew Fetscher and said he was holding a gun to his head.
Deputies say Fetscher then ran off after leaving several packages on the caller’s porch. One was addressed to Fetscher. Another was addressed to Taylor Swift.
A few minutes later, Fetscher was arrested by deputies and police near the intersection of Reiter Drive and Bridgeview Drive.
His charges include burglary and criminal mischief.
