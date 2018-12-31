Have a transportation plan this New Year’s Eve

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Bars and restaurants are prepping for crowds to celebrate the New Year. And if you plan on drinking this New Yea’s Eve, make sure you don’t drive.
We’re told that there will be more patrol officers out on the roads New Year’s Eve.
Indiana State Troopers actually tell us it has been pretty quiet the past several New Year’s holidays.
Last year there were only 50 crashes in the state on New Year’s Eve. Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says that number is low.
But, they’re hoping those heading out to celebrate, come up with a responsible transportation plan because it can take one driver to cause havoc on the highways.
“We’ve been very very lucky in our are. We haven’t had a fatality for quite some time on NYE. There’s no reason to drink and drive. We want you to be responsible, but also have fun,” said Sergeant Todd Ringle.
Of course Uber and Lyft are now here in the Tri-State, and for those in Kentucky, don’t forget about the safe ride coalition. Use the words SLEIGH-RIDE-KY to get $10 off two Lyft rides through New Year’s Day.
